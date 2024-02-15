Jordan Spizike Low “Team Red” Officially Unveiled

The Spizike Low gets the Team Red look.

Ben Atkinson
Jordan-Spizike-Low-White-Team-Red-FQ1759-106-4

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up for an exciting new release with its upcoming "Team Red" colorway. This latest iteration features a striking combination of red and black tones, creating a bold and eye-catching aesthetic. With its low-top silhouette and iconic Spizike design elements, the sneaker offers a blend of style and performance. This pair will appeal to sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike. The "Team Red" colorway adds a fresh and dynamic twist to the classic Spizike silhouette, making it a standout choice for any sneaker rotation.

Constructed with premium materials and Nike Air cushioning for comfort, the Jordan Spizike Low delivers on both style and performance. Whether on the court or on the streets, this sneaker is designed to make a statement. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Team Red" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. Overall, with its design, the Jordan Spizike Low will become a must-have addition for sneakerheads looking to elevate their style game.

"Team Red" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a light grey rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also the sneakers have an air bubble for enhanced cushioning. Further, its uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by subtle grey elephant print detailing on the toebox and heels. Adding depth to the design, white mesh panels adorn the sides while Team Red accents embellish the lace locks, tongue, and heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Team Red” is going to be released in May. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

