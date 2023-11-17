Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Spizike Low is a fusion of iconic Jordan silhouettes, embodying heritage and style. With its upcoming "Bred" colorway, it pays homage to the classic black and red Jordan color scheme. Combining elements from the AJ3, AJ4, AJ5, AJ6, and AJ20, it showcases a unique design. The low-top silhouette offers versatility and comfort for everyday wear. The "Bred" iteration features a black nubuck upper complemented by hits of red throughout the shoe, including the midsole, lace eyelets, and heel tab.

Cement print details on the toe and heel nod to its Jordan lineage. The Air-Sole unit provides responsive cushioning for all-day comfort. This Spizike Low iteration continues the legacy of the iconic hybrid model, offering a fresh take on a beloved classic. Its mix of heritage design cues and modern flair makes it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. As anticipation builds for its release, fans eagerly await the chance to add this "Bred" colorway to their collection, blending the best of Jordan's timeless style and performance.

"Bred" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a black midsole. In line with that theme, the upper is crafted from black leather, featuring matching black leather overlays. Also, red accents can be found near the tongues and heels. Elephant print is present, an iconic feature of the Air Jordan 3. Additionally, a red Jumpman logo appears on the laces, accompanied by a red lacelock. You can also see red featured on the bottom of the sole and the heels as well. This sneaker is going to be a hit, we can just about guarantee it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

