Jordan Spizike Low “Houston Oilers” Drop Details

A vintage-inspired sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
Jordan Spizike Low “Houston Oilers” Drop Details

The Jordan Spizike Low, a beloved sneaker in the Jordan Brand family, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts, and the upcoming "Houston Oilers" colorway is creating quite a buzz. This iconic model, recognized for its combination of style and performance, features a design deeply rooted in the legacies of basketball and street fashion. The "Houston Oilers" colorway is expected to pay homage to the former NFL team, featuring their signature shades of dark blue and light blue, along with touches of white.

The significance of the Jordan Spizike Low lies in its roots as a hybrid model, blending elements from various iconic Jordan silhouettes. Also, this unique blend of design elements, combined with its comfortable cushioning, has made it a sought-after choice for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals. As the "Houston Oilers" version prepares for release, the Jordan Spizike Low continues to solidify its place in sneaker culture. Overall, it celebrates a fusion of sports and style and reaffirms its status as a coveted sneaker appreciated for its heritage and innovative updates.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Official Photos Revealed

"Houston Oilers" Jordan Spizike Low

Jordan Spizike Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a football blue rubber sole with a midsole of the exact same color. In line with that theme, the upper is crafted from light blue leather, featuring matching light blue overlays. Also, a darker blue adorns the mesh paneling and elephant print. Additionally, a red Jumpman logo appears on the laces, accompanied by a red lacelock. You can also see red featured on the bottom of the sole and the heels as well. This sneaker is going to be a hit, we can just about guarantee it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Houston Oilers” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Houston Oilers
Image via Nike
Jordan Spizike Low
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Olive” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.