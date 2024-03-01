Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” Gets Rumored Release Date

Get ready for the Air Jordan 4's upcoming "Orchid" colorway, set to drop on October 5th. These sneakers boast an eye-catching orchid pink hue with black and cement grey accents, creating a striking and vibrant look. The "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 adds a fresh and stylish twist to the classic silhouette. With its bold color palette and iconic design elements, these sneakers are sure to make a statement on the streets. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 offers both style and performance.

The combination of premium materials and innovative construction ensures durability and comfort with every step. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a casual wearer, the "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is a must-have addition to any collection. Don't miss out on your chance to rock these standout kicks and elevate your sneaker game to new heights. Keep an eye out for their release on October 5th, and be sure to secure your pair before they're gone.

"Orchid" Air Jordan 4

The shoes boast a neutral grey rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Crafted from supple pink suede, the uppers are adorned with additional overlays in the same hue. Adding a touch of flair, a speckled grey pattern decorates the midsole and provides support wings. Look out for the iconic pink Jordan branding on the tongues and the signature black Jumpman logo on the heels. Overall, this sneaker offers a sleek and unified color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

