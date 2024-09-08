Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG Receives New Details

There's going to be 2 pairs dropping.

The Air Jordan 4 is set for an epic comeback in collaboration with Undefeated next year, and there will be two different pairs dropping. One will feature the "Nike Air" logo, while the other will have the "Jumpman" logo on the back heel tabs. This release celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4, blending military-inspired design with modern flair. The deep green color scheme, combined with vibrant orange accents, gives the sneaker a rugged yet stylish look. An “MA-1 Flight Jacket” inspired Air Jordan Renegade Jacket will also release for $325, along with other apparel.

Undefeated, known for its bold and exclusive designs, adds its signature touch to these releases. The deep green and orange combo makes the sneakers pop, creating a dynamic look. Fans of both Air Jordan and Undefeated are eagerly waiting for these drops. The military inspiration combined with modern details makes this sneaker a must-have for collectors. With two different versions and exclusive apparel, the Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration will be a highlight of next year’s releases. Keep reading for the official release date.

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sleek black and sail midsole. Also, the base and overlays are made from dark green suede, giving them a clean, sophisticated look. Orange accents highlight the tongues, while a dark Jumpman logo adorns the heels. As mentioned, there will be 2 pairs released with "Nike Air" and Jumpman branding respectively.