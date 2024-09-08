Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG Receives New Details

BYBen Atkinson250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
There's going to be 2 pairs dropping.

The Air Jordan 4 is set for an epic comeback in collaboration with Undefeated next year, and there will be two different pairs dropping. One will feature the "Nike Air" logo, while the other will have the "Jumpman" logo on the back heel tabs. This release celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4, blending military-inspired design with modern flair. The deep green color scheme, combined with vibrant orange accents, gives the sneaker a rugged yet stylish look. An “MA-1 Flight Jacket” inspired Air Jordan Renegade Jacket will also release for $325, along with other apparel.

Undefeated, known for its bold and exclusive designs, adds its signature touch to these releases. The deep green and orange combo makes the sneakers pop, creating a dynamic look. Fans of both Air Jordan and Undefeated are eagerly waiting for these drops. The military inspiration combined with modern details makes this sneaker a must-have for collectors. With two different versions and exclusive apparel, the Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration will be a highlight of next year’s releases. Keep reading for the official release date.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Bordeaux” Officially Revealed

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sleek black and sail midsole. Also, the base and overlays are made from dark green suede, giving them a clean, sophisticated look. Orange accents highlight the tongues, while a dark Jumpman logo adorns the heels. As mentioned, there will be 2 pairs released with "Nike Air" and Jumpman branding respectively.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released on June 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” Gets Earlier Release

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...