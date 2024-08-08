Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Release Date Revealed

Kicks On Fire reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released on June 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sleek black and sail midsole. Also, the base and overlays are made from dark green suede, giving them a clean, sophisticated look. Orange accents highlight the tongues, while a dark Jumpman logo adorns the heels. Further, Undefeated branding can be found on the tongues. The 2025 re-release of the UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4 will stay true to the original.

Undefeated, known for its high-quality and stylish designs, adds an exclusive touch to this release. The deep green and bold orange combo makes the sneaker pop, creating a dynamic and eye-catching appearance. Fans of both Air Jordan and Undefeated are eagerly counting down the days to this drop. The mix of military inspiration with contemporary design elements makes this sneaker a must-have. The Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration will be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the official release date, as this commemorative sneaker will be a highlight.

