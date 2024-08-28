Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Releases Tomorrow

"The Rise Of Supreme : 30 Years Of US Urban Culture" : Press Preview At Artcurial In Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 14: A travel bag entitled "Keepall" by Louis Vuitton x Supreme is displayed during the exhibition "The Rise of Supreme / 30 years of American urban culture" at Artcurial auction house on May 14 2018 in Paris, France. The Artcurial House will auction off a unique and pioneering retrospective that traces three decades of urban culture in the United States, through the prism of works of art and the inevitable destiny of clothing and accessories streetwear fashion of the American brand Supreme. The auction will take place on May 16, 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Mark your calendars, this is dropping.

Supreme is back with another iconic collaboration, this time teaming up with Nike on the Air Force 1 Mid. Set to release tomorrow, this drop features two colorways: a classic white and a sleek black. Each pair is marked by the unmistakable red Supreme Box logo on the sides, adding the signature Supreme touch. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid merges the strengths of both brands. The white version is clean and versatile, perfect for any outfit, while the black version offers a stealthy, stylish alternative. Both pairs are crafted with premium leather uppers, ensuring durability and comfort.

Supreme's influence shines through in every detail of this collaboration. From the iconic red Box logo to the high-quality materials, these sneakers reflect the brand's dedication to streetwear excellence. Fans of Supreme and Nike are eagerly counting down the hours, knowing this is a must-have addition to any collection. This collaboration not only builds on the legacy of both brands but also makes a bold statement. Whether you opt for the white or black pair, you're sure to turn heads and proudly display your Supreme loyalty.

"Black" Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Image via Supreme New York

The black pair features a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of that pair are comprised of a black leather base, with matching black leather overlays and a black Swoosh. The iconic Supreme Box log is on the sides, in that vibrant red.

"White" Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Image via Supreme New York

The white pair features a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of that pair are comprised of a white leather base, with matching leather overlays and a white Swoosh. The iconic Supreme Box log is on the sides, in that vibrant red.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid will be released later this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $133 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

