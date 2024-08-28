Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Releases Tomorrow

Mark your calendars, this is dropping.

Supreme is back with another iconic collaboration, this time teaming up with Nike on the Air Force 1 Mid. Set to release tomorrow, this drop features two colorways: a classic white and a sleek black. Each pair is marked by the unmistakable red Supreme Box logo on the sides, adding the signature Supreme touch. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid merges the strengths of both brands. The white version is clean and versatile, perfect for any outfit, while the black version offers a stealthy, stylish alternative. Both pairs are crafted with premium leather uppers, ensuring durability and comfort.

Supreme's influence shines through in every detail of this collaboration. From the iconic red Box logo to the high-quality materials, these sneakers reflect the brand's dedication to streetwear excellence. Fans of Supreme and Nike are eagerly counting down the hours, knowing this is a must-have addition to any collection. This collaboration not only builds on the legacy of both brands but also makes a bold statement. Whether you opt for the white or black pair, you're sure to turn heads and proudly display your Supreme loyalty.

"Black" Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Image via Supreme New York

The black pair features a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of that pair are comprised of a black leather base, with matching black leather overlays and a black Swoosh. The iconic Supreme Box log is on the sides, in that vibrant red.

"White" Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Image via Supreme New York

The white pair features a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of that pair are comprised of a white leather base, with matching leather overlays and a white Swoosh. The iconic Supreme Box log is on the sides, in that vibrant red.