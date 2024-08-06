Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Dropping In Two Colorways This Fall

A new Supreme x Nike shoe is here.

Supreme is back with another iconic collaboration, this time with Nike on the Air Force 1 Mid. This release features two colorways: classic white and sleek black. Each pair is highlighted by the unmistakable red Supreme Box logo on the sides, adding that signature Supreme flair. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid brings together the best of both brands. The white version is clean and versatile, perfect for any outfit. The black version, on the other hand, offers a stealthy and stylish alternative. Both pairs come with premium leather uppers, ensuring durability and comfort.

Supreme's influence is evident in every detail of this collaboration. From the red Box logo to the quality materials, these kicks are a testament to the brand's commitment to streetwear excellence. Fans of Supreme and Nike are eagerly anticipating this drop, knowing it's a must-have for any collection. This collaboration continues to build on the legacy of both brands. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is more than just a sneaker; it's a statement piece. Whether you choose the white or black pair, you're guaranteed to turn heads and showcase your Supreme loyalty.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Supreme

The white pair features a white rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of that pair are comprised of a white leather base, with matching leather overlays and a white Swoosh. The iconic Supreme Box log is on the sides, in that vibrant red. The black pair features an identical build, just in black. Also featuring the iconic red Supreme logo, both pairs feature the prominent branding.