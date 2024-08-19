Tyler The Creator’s Supreme Box Logo Tee Has Been Unveiled

Tyler The Creator's "full-circle" moment with Supreme is here.

Tyler The Creator and Supreme have teamed up for a new t-shirt that comes in pink and features a picture of the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper rocking one of the brand's box logos. The picture stems from a recent photoshoot that Tyler did with Supreme. In a behind-the-scenes clip of that shoot, he described working with the iconic company as a "full-circle moment."

“I’ve had Supreme stuff since I was like 16 years old,” Tyler said. “Every version you could think of. Still got them fresh. And the ill thing about this is like at 16, 17, 18, 19, Supreme was our Louis Vuitton. That was our top of the line sh*t. Especially knowing that everyone didn’t have it, it only made it more special. Even today, I like having things that not everyone else has.” He added: “So writing raps, listening to so and so talk about this car or this clothing line, that’s how n****s treated Supreme – so this is such a full-circle moment.”

Tyler The Creator Performs During Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The collaboration with Supreme comes after Tyler made headlines, last week, for his polarizing take on Ian. Appearing on Mav Carter’s Mavericks podcast, he argued that the up-and-coming white rapper is making a mockery of hip-hop. "It’s some kid right now — this white kid, regular caucasian man. And he’s, like, mocking Future and Gucci Mane — like, rap music — and people are like, 'This sh*t hard!' It’s not even, like, satire, like 'I’m just joking, I’m just mocking.' And I hold rap music so close to my heart ’cause this sh*t changed my life and everyone’s life around me, and I’m a nerd about the sh*t. This is, like, weird. I’m looking at it, and something about it don’t even sit well, in comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or Eminem, who it didn’t seem like they was mocking it. They had a genuine love for it," he said.

