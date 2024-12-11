Nigo's Nike Air Force 3 Low Also Releasing In "Baroque Brown"

It looks like this partnership could keep going.

Nike is teaming up with Nigo, the creative mastermind behind Bape and Artistic Director of Kenzo, to introduce the Air Force 3 Low in "Baroque Brown." This fresh iteration of the classic sneaker boasts a mix of premium materials and earthy tones. The upper features rich brown hues, paired with pony hair overlays that add texture and a luxurious touch. A bold green Swoosh provides contrast, tying the colorway together with style. Additionally, embossed patterns on the overlays lend a unique and detailed finish, staying true to Nigo’s innovative design aesthetic.

The "Baroque Brown" colorway also incorporates tonal brown midsoles and green accents along the collar and outsole. Creamy laces and a vintage-inspired Nike Air branding complete the retro feel. This collaboration highlights Nigo’s talent for blending high fashion with streetwear, making the sneaker a must-have for fans of both. Dropping later this month, the pair combines nostalgia with modern design, celebrating the fusion of heritage and innovation. Finally, The pony hair details and premium finishes make this pair stand out, ensuring it turns heads both on and off the streets.

"Baroque Brown" Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown gum rubber sole and a light hemp midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a rich brown pony hair base, with baroque brown overlays. More details keep the same earthy colorway, combining brown tones with dark forest green tones, as seen above the midsole and the Nike Swoosh on the sides. Finally, the heels feature Nike Air and Nigo Force branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 3 Low x Nigo “Baroque Brow” will be released on December 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. The collaboration blends retro vibes with modern style. Each detail highlights Nigo’s creative influence. This release is highly anticipated by collectors.

Image via Nike