Kid Cudi & Nigo’s WZRD CWBY Fashion Collab “Coming Soon”

In the world of creative expression, it's rare to see people sticking exclusively to one lane. Those who start out as an actor may later venture into politics or music. Elsewhere, there's no shortage of lyricists who we've seen dabble in fashion and beauty. The latest star to announce a clothing brand that's been long in the works is Kid Cudi. He's joined forces with Japanese superstar Nigo to merge their far-out-thinking minds like never before.

The multi-talented duo first met after Scott Mescudi was hired to work at the BAPE store in New York City. Since then, he's come a long way in earning Nigo's respect as a friend and collaborator. On Sunday (October 8), the X actor posted a radian new selfie to his Instagram feed. It markedly gives followers a look at his design skills. "WZRD CWBY. A new brand by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in collaboration with @nigo," Cudi wrote in his caption.

Kid Cudi's Creative Resume Continues to Expand

Besides that, details are mostly sparse at this time, though the fashion lover did share that the products are being made in Tokyo, and will be "coming soon." Mescudi has long been a lover of clothing and expressing himself through his outfits. Back in the summer, a London department store launched its Members of Rage brand, which has been described as "90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements from a distant future," as HipHopDX reports.

As one of Kid Cudi's followers pointed out in the comment section of his post, he promised that 2023 would be a huge year, and he's certainly delivered. "A movie, an album, a Fortnite collab with a big franchise, a Calvin Klein collab, a shoe collab, and now a new clothing brand," they wrote. On top of all of that, the "Mr. Rager" artist also announced an intimate concert series earlier this month, which you can read all about at the link below.

