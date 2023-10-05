Kid Cudi Announces Intimate “Cudder’s Clubhouse” Concert Series With Deep Cuts

Kid Cudi's looking forward to the release of his next album INSANO in 2024, but that doesn't mean he'll twiddle his thumbs for the rest of 2023. Moreover, he just announced a new concert series for fans titled Cudder's Clubhouse, where he said he'll play deep cuts in more intimate settings. Overall, if you're a hardcore fan of the Cleveland creative, then you should definitely give these first tickets a look. So far, the only concrete dates are for October 11 and 13 respectively in New York City, but he said there will be about seven concerts in total. Considering that Scott Mescudi will apparently go through hits, never-before-performed songs, and deep-cut fan-favorites, this could be a very special occasion for fans.

"My friends!!" Kid Cudi tweeted. "I am bringin something special to u this month! CUDDER’S CLUBHOUSE IS BACK!!! I will be doin intimate shows starting in NY next week, rolling thru my entire discography, performin songs I never have before AND a sneak peek of more INSANO. W some special guest here and there as well even Speedin Bullet and WZRD jams. Just for u. This isnt a tour and im only doin like 7 shows like this total so if u wanna see find the nearest city and take a ride!"

Kid Cudi Brings Cudder's Clubhouse Back

Furthermore, pre-sale and general admission tickets are available now here, and this also came paired with news on INSANO. "There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s)," Kid Cudi recently shared on social media. "Ur welcome. 2024 takeover begins. I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."

Cudi Dishes Expectations For Cudder's Clubhouse

In addition, the 39-year-old also revealed that INSANO's tracklist will be similar to Indicud's. Also, he said it was designed for a full tour in 2024, so if you can't make the Cudder's Clubhouse dates, you'll get your chance next year. What do you think about these exciting moves from Kid Cudi? Let us know in the comments and keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on the iconic artist.

