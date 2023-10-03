Kid Cudi Confirms His New Album Will Have 40+ Songs

Long albums have become increasingly common in the streaming era. It's common in rap for albums to run over 20 tracks these days. The biggest-selling album of 2023 so far, Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time, features a whopping 36 tracks. Taylor Swift's massive Speak Now (Taylor's Version) has a substantial 22 tracks of its own. Indie singer Mac DeMarco surprised fans earlier this year by unleashing an astonishing 199-song album called One Wayne G back in April. Now, Kid Cudi is following in the footsteps of those releasing albums with massive tracklists.

Cudi's new album INSANO was originally due for release earlier this year but was ultimately delayed. He seems to be committed to making the best possible use of that extra time. "There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). Ur welcome. 2024 takeover begins," Cudi tweeter. Cudi isn't exactly known for short albums. Much of his discography features tracklists that run between 15 and 20 tracks. His often maligned 2015 album Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven was released with a collection of demos that added up to 26 total tracks. Check out Cudi's tweet and some of the fan reactions below.

Read More: Lil Durk & Kid Cudi Link Up For Somber New Track “Guitar In My Room”

Kid Cudi's New Album Will Be LONG

Fans in the comments of an Instagram post discussing the tweet showed some caution. "dawg why so many," one of the top comments reads. "Ain’t no way it’s people finna listen to that," another highly upvoted comment says. While there are some people expressing excitement for the project, many seem to think that 40 tracks is too many.

Kid Cudi also received some flak from fans for his pitching ability. The singer was invited to throw the first pitch at a recent Cleveland Guardians game. Like many celebs in the past he seemed to find out that it wasn't as easy as it looks and his unimpressive pitch made the rounds online. What do you think of Kid Cudi's new album having more than 40 tracks on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon: The End Of Day” Turns 14

[Via]