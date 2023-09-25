Kid Cudi Tosses Wild First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians Game: Watch

There are a lot of rappers who wish they could be star athletes, and there are some athletes who wish they could be rappers. There have been a ton of examples where both stars from each respective profession could do both. Quavo is a stud on the basketball court, participating in multiple NBA All-Star Celebrity games. On the other side, you have multiple superstars who can flat-out spit bars. NBA point guard Damian Lillard has a couple of projects out right now that are more than listenable. Shaquille O'Neal is also big in the music scene nabbing a recent feature on a recent single with rap duo Coyote. But, Kid Cudi is not one that fits that mold.

Mr. Rager fits into tons of examples of artists flopping in sports. About nine years ago, most of the world witnessed possibly the worst first pitch in MLB history with 50 Cent. However, Cudi might have something to say about holding that title. Just this past weekend (September 22), the native Clevelander was asked to represent his hometown. The singer and rapper was brought onto the baseball diamond to throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Restaurant Video Explained By Blueface: “She Was D**n Near Running That Bih”

Kid Cudi Maybe Got A Little Nervous

In the video clips above obtained by HipHopDX, you can see in the second one that Cudi threw a solid practice pitch. However, things took a turn for the worse when more eyeballs were on him. Cudi wound up and threw the ball way outside of home plate, but all he could do was laugh and do a little dance afterward. He did not take himself too seriously, responding to fans saying, "I am a NON ATHLETE bro, its all in good fun!! I havent thrown a baseball since mini league as a kid and I wasnt good then too haha." At least the Guardians would go on to win their game 9-8 against the Baltimore Orioles, so it was not all bad.

What are your initial thoughts on Kid Cudi's first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game? Where does his first pitch rank amongst the rest of the rappers' appearances on the mound? Do you think you could make a pitch to home plate on an MLB field? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kid Cudi, as well as the rest of the sports world.

Read More: Joe Budden Reacts To Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “I’m Not Surprised”

[Via]