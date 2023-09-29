Lil Durk & Kid Cudi Link Up For Somber New Track “Guitar In My Room”

Lil Durk and Kid Cudi are two artists who come from very different sides of the hip-hop coin. Firstly, you have Durk who is known for his raps about street life and overcoming adversity. Secondly, there is Cudi, who is a pioneer of the genre in terms of melodies and sonics. These two are not the first people you would expect to link up with one another. However, you can probably imagine what a collab between these would look and sound like.

Recently, Durk and Cudi linked up on a new track called "Guitar In My Room." This track was aided by the likes of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade, who did the music video. Although this song may have come as a surprise, it is a welcomed one. Below, you can watch the music video, which showcases both men in the same room together, while Durk plays a resonating guitar. As you will hear, this experiment in collaboration pays off quite a bit.

Lil Durk x Kid Cudi

Based on the name of the song, you can probably guess that the instrumental has a lot of guitar throughout. Moreover, there is a very discernible somber tone here, with Durk kicking off the track. Once Cudi enters the picture, he gives us some pretty great vocals that will remind you of his performances on Kids See Ghosts. While some may not love this pairing, others will remain intrigued by just how far it goes.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was takin' all prescriptions, them drugs

I wanna ask for your permission, don't judge

Before you ever get a job, get a gun

Gotta hit a thousand girls before you fall in love

Gotta say you older just to get inside the club

Inside the house starvin', went to school to get lunch

