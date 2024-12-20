A Soft Statement With The Air Jordan 1 Low "Satin Pink"

Another satin colorway dropping this summer.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make "Satin Pink" is here to redefine elegance and sportiness. This women-exclusive colorway features a delicate satin pink finish throughout its design. Its smooth satin upper is complemented by matching laces, creating a cohesive and luxurious look. The tonal pink Swoosh blends seamlessly into the design, while subtle stitching details enhance the premium feel. Transitioning to the sole, a matching pink midsole and outsole complete the monochromatic aesthetic. Attention to detail is a hallmark of this release. Also, the Air Jordan Wings logo is embroidered on the heel, adding a classic touch to the modern silhouette.

Inside, a cushioned sock liner ensures comfort, making the pair as functional as it is stylish. The soft, satin materials give the sneakers a lightweight feel, ideal for all-day wear. This "Satin Pink" edition is part of the Method of Make series, focusing on high-quality materials and craftsmanship. It’s perfect for those who value understated luxury in their sneaker collection. Releasing soon, this pair promises to be a standout for the season. Whether dressed up or down, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Satin Pink" offers a versatile and timeless addition to any wardrobe.

"Satin Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make

Image via Nike

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Pink" will be released at some point in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Overall, fans are already excited about this elegant and versatile addition to the Jordan lineup.

Image via Nike