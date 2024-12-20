A Soft Statement With The Air Jordan 1 Low "Satin Pink"

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Another satin colorway dropping this summer.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make "Satin Pink" is here to redefine elegance and sportiness. This women-exclusive colorway features a delicate satin pink finish throughout its design. Its smooth satin upper is complemented by matching laces, creating a cohesive and luxurious look. The tonal pink Swoosh blends seamlessly into the design, while subtle stitching details enhance the premium feel. Transitioning to the sole, a matching pink midsole and outsole complete the monochromatic aesthetic. Attention to detail is a hallmark of this release. Also, the Air Jordan Wings logo is embroidered on the heel, adding a classic touch to the modern silhouette.

Inside, a cushioned sock liner ensures comfort, making the pair as functional as it is stylish. The soft, satin materials give the sneakers a lightweight feel, ideal for all-day wear. This "Satin Pink" edition is part of the Method of Make series, focusing on high-quality materials and craftsmanship. It’s perfect for those who value understated luxury in their sneaker collection. Releasing soon, this pair promises to be a standout for the season. Whether dressed up or down, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Satin Pink" offers a versatile and timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Read More: Kevin Durant Prepares For “Easter” With His Nike KD 4

"Satin Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and a matching pink midsole. Also, pink satin constructs the base of the uppers, with more pink satin overlays and some interesting stitching. Further, the sneakers feature a stitched Nike Swoosh on the side and pink accents on the tongue and heels. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be a hit WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Pink" will be released at some point in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Overall, fans are already excited about this elegant and versatile addition to the Jordan lineup.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Receives In-Hand Images Of Packaging

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...