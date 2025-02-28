The Nike Air Flightposite One “Black” Just Dropped

The Nike Air Flightposite One just made its long-awaited return in the sleek "Black" colorway. Originally released in 1999, this futuristic silhouette remains a standout for its unique design and high-performance build. The all-black Foamposite shell gives the sneaker a bold, stealthy look while ensuring durability and structure. A zippered upper enhances its streamlined profile, offering both extra support and a secure fit. The lightweight construction keeps mobility at its peak, making it a go-to for both on-court action and everyday wear. Inside, the neoprene inner sleeve hugs the foot for a snug, sock-like feel, combining comfort with style.

Subtle Swoosh branding appears across the upper and shroud, adding Nike’s signature touch without disrupting the sleek aesthetic. Underfoot, Zoom Air cushioning delivers responsive comfort, ideal for both casual wearers and serious athletes. A textured black outsole provides excellent grip, ensuring stability on a variety of surfaces. Official photos have given fans a closer look at this highly anticipated drop, and now, the wait is over. The Nike Air Flightposite One "Black" just released today, reviving a true basketball classic. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new collector, this latest comeback is one you won’t want to miss.

Nike Air Flightposite One “Black”

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast an all-black rubber sole and midsole, paired with a sleek black plate along the sides. The monochromatic theme extends to the uppers, fully wrapped in deep black for a stealthy look. Two subtle Swooshes accent the sides, while a bold black Swoosh takes center stage on the tongue. Additionally, the hidden laces sit beneath the streamlined, sock-like shroud, enhancing the shoe’s futuristic and seamless design.

The Nike Air Flightposite One “Black” was released today February 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $240.

Image via Nike