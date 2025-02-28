Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” Will Get A SNKRS Release

Jordan Brand and Union LA reunite for another bold collaboration, introducing the Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” colorway. This release blends classic Jordan heritage with Union’s signature deconstructed aesthetic, paying tribute to Michael Jordan’s legendary return to the game. A smooth white leather base sets the stage, while striking red overlays channel the timeless Chicago color scheme. A black Swoosh cuts through the upper, complemented by grey panels around the collar that create a stitched-together, DIY-inspired look which is true to Union’s signature style.

Union’s signature exposed stitching in blue and gold reinforces the handcrafted feel, adding a unique touch that sneakerheads have come to expect from the brand. A sail midsole enhances the vintage appeal, while a red rubber outsole ensures durability. Nike Air branding on the tongue and the UN/LA tag on the collar complete the elevated design. Inside, premium materials offer lasting comfort. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be available through Union LA, select Jordan Brand retailers, and will also see a release via Nike SNKRS. Full details on raffles and online drops are below, but with demand high, securing a pair won’t be easy.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Image via Nike

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be released via SNKRS release on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike