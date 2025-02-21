Exclusive Raffle For The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Jordan Brand and Union LA have teamed up once again, bringing a bold new take on the Air Jordan 1 High OG with the “I’m Back” colorway. This release blends heritage with Union’s signature design language, creating a sneaker that feels both classic and contemporary. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s legendary return to basketball, this pair carries deep storytelling and undeniable style. The sneaker features a smooth white leather base, setting the foundation for rich red overlays that give it a classic Chicago-inspired feel. A black Swoosh contrasts the upper, while grey panels around the collar introduce a deconstructed, stitched-together aesthetic.

Union’s signature exposed stitching in blue and gold adds a hand-crafted feel, reinforcing the DIY-inspired look that made their previous Air Jordan 1 collabs so iconic. Additional details include a sail midsole that delivers a vintage touch, complemented by a red rubber outsole for durability. The Nike Air branding on the tongue and the UN/LA tag on the collar further cement its high-end, fashion-forward appeal. Inside, premium materials ensure lasting comfort, making this a standout both on foot and in a collection.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Image via Nike

Union LA is offering Los Angeles sneakerheads an exclusive chance to grab the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 x Union “I’m Back.” However, this opportunity is strictly limited to LA County residents.

To enter, participants must visit Union LA in person and submit their raffle entry before February 22 at 5:00PM PST. A valid California ID proving residency within LA County is required.

Raffle Rules & Guidelines

One entry per person, duplicate entries will be disqualified.

All submitted information must match the final order details.

Local pickup only, orders with non-LA County addresses will be canceled.

Winners will be notified via email with instructions on completing their purchase.

Union LA reserves the right to disqualify participants suspected of multiple entries or collusion.

Image via Nike