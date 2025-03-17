Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” Releases Tomorrow

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” brings a fresh take to one of the most iconic sneakers in history. Union LA is known for its unique, vintage-inspired collaborations, and this release follows that same theme. The sneaker blends classic Air Jordan 1 elements with Union’s signature deconstructed aesthetic, creating a look that feels both familiar and innovative. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and quickly became a cultural staple. Designed for Michael Jordan, the sneaker changed the game with its high-top construction, bold color blocking, and premium leather build. Over the years, it has evolved into a lifestyle favorite while maintaining its basketball roots.

Union LA has taken this legacy and added its signature touch, incorporating mixed materials, contrast stitching, and vintage-inspired details. Also, official photos showcase the sneaker's rich textures and layered construction. The upper features a mix of premium leather and suede, with exposed stitching that enhances the handcrafted feel. The midsole has a slightly aged look, adding to the vintage aesthetic. The familiar Union LA branding appears on the ankle collar, reminding fans of the brand’s attention to detail. Overall, with its release just a day away, sneakerheads are gearing up for what is sure to be a highly sought-after drop.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” features a premium leather and suede upper with contrast stitching. Also, the mix of red, black, grey, and white creates a bold yet classic aesthetic. A vintage-style midsole gives the shoe an aged look, while Union branding on the collar adds a signature touch. Finally, the sneaker is finished with a black Swoosh and sail-colored laces for a retro feel.

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be released tomorrow: March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

