Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "I'm Back" Officially Releasing On SNKRS

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "I'm Back" revives the spirit of collaboration between the legendary sneaker brand and the LA-based boutique. Union LA has a history of bringing fresh takes to classic Jordan silhouettes, and this latest release is no exception. The sneaker blends heritage elements with bold design choices, giving longtime fans and newcomers something to appreciate. With a confirmed SNKRS release on March 18, anticipation is already building for this highly sought-after drop. Union and Jordan Brand have collaborated in the past to create some of the most memorable Air Jordan 1 releases.

The "I'm Back" colorway continues that trend, incorporating contrasting panels and exposed stitching for a handcrafted look. The design reflects Union's signature approach of reimagining classics while keeping their essence intact. The latest images showcase the sneaker’s unique detailing, including premium leather, Union's signature yellow tag, and contrast stitching that ties the elements together. The mix of red, white, black, and gray adds depth to the design, making it stand out while remaining true to the Air Jordan 1's legacy. With the SNKRS drop confirmed, sneakerheads should be ready for what will undoubtedly be a competitive release.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Image via Nike

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "I'm Back" blends vintage aesthetics with modern craftsmanship. It features premium leather panels with a mix of red, white, black, and gray. The design includes exposed stitching, Union’s signature yellow tag, and a distressed midsole for an aged look. A black Swoosh runs along the sides, complementing the overall color scheme. The sneaker sits on a sail midsole with a red outsole, delivering a classic feel with a fresh twist.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be released via SNKRS release on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike