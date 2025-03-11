New Photos Of The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE Have Surfaced

BY Ben Atkinson 534 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-howard-university-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @englishsole
The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE surfaces in new photos, highlighting a luxurious navy and gold design.

The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE is a rare tribute to one of the most historic HBCUs. This exclusive player edition will not see a public release, making it a prized possession for Howard athletes and staff. Dressed in rich navy suede with gold detailing, the sneaker embodies the school’s excellence and legacy. Jordan Brand’s partnership with Howard continues to strengthen, highlighting the university’s impact on basketball and culture. New photos provide a detailed look at this elite sneaker, showcasing its premium materials and luxurious design.

While the Air Jordan 4 has been a fan favorite since its 1989 debut, player-exclusive pairs like this elevate its appeal. The gold Jumpman branding and Howard Bison hangtag reinforce the connection between sports and heritage. The shoe also features crisp white laces and a matching outsole, balancing the bold colors. As seen in the new images, every detail reflects the school’s legacy. Though this pair will not hit retail shelves, its presence solidifies Howard’s growing influence in sneaker culture.

Read More: Doechii And Nike Team Up To Silence Critics With Bold New Ad​

Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE

The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE features a premium navy suede upper with deep blue overlays. Gold accents highlight the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel. A metallic Howard Bison hangtag adds exclusivity. White laces and a matching outsole create contrast, while gold lace dubraes add a final touch. This PE remains exclusive to Howard athletes and staff, making it an instant collector’s item.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE will not be available for purchase. This exclusive sneaker is strictly a "Player's Edition," reserved for Howard University athletes and staff, making it a true collector’s dream. Only a select few will ever get their hands on a pair. Its rarity adds to its appeal. Sneakerheads can only admire from afar.

Read More: The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow” Remains A Grail

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-4-Howard-University-2025-PE Sneakers Jit The Beast Showcases Exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE 1080
Air-Jordan-4-Oklahoma-PE-2025-5 Sneakers Exclusive Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Oklahoma” PE 1.5K
Air-Jordan-4-Florida-Gators-PE-On-Feet-1 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Gators" PE Brings School Spirit In Style 1.7K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 23 “Howard University” PE Detailed Photos 2.2K