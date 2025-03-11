New Photos Of The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE Have Surfaced

The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE is a rare tribute to one of the most historic HBCUs. This exclusive player edition will not see a public release, making it a prized possession for Howard athletes and staff. Dressed in rich navy suede with gold detailing, the sneaker embodies the school’s excellence and legacy. Jordan Brand’s partnership with Howard continues to strengthen, highlighting the university’s impact on basketball and culture. New photos provide a detailed look at this elite sneaker, showcasing its premium materials and luxurious design.

While the Air Jordan 4 has been a fan favorite since its 1989 debut, player-exclusive pairs like this elevate its appeal. The gold Jumpman branding and Howard Bison hangtag reinforce the connection between sports and heritage. The shoe also features crisp white laces and a matching outsole, balancing the bold colors. As seen in the new images, every detail reflects the school’s legacy. Though this pair will not hit retail shelves, its presence solidifies Howard’s growing influence in sneaker culture.

Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE

The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE features a premium navy suede upper with deep blue overlays. Gold accents highlight the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel. A metallic Howard Bison hangtag adds exclusivity. White laces and a matching outsole create contrast, while gold lace dubraes add a final touch. This PE remains exclusive to Howard athletes and staff, making it an instant collector’s item.