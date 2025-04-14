New Images Of Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE Just Dropped

The Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE colorway brings fresh energy to a storied silhouette. First unveiled last month by the university, the exclusive pair was crafted for Marquette basketball athletes. Now, new detailed images have surfaced, giving sneaker fans a closer look at this striking design. The Air Jordan 4 has long been a staple in the Jordan Brand lineup. Originally released in 1989, the model helped Michael Jordan further cement his legacy on and off the court. With its mesh side panels, visible Air cushioning, and signature plastic wings, the design blended innovation and performance in ways that still resonate today.

Over the years, it’s been a canvas for everything from bold retros to school exclusives like this one. This Marquette edition keeps the spirit alive. It features premium materials, muted gold tones, and custom school branding on the hangtag. Gold Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel complete the look. Based on the photos provided, the pair comes dressed in a rich yellow-tan suede with crisp white midsoles and golden hardware touches. The university’s “MU” logo adds one final nod to the player-exclusive status.

Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE

