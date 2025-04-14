New Images Of Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE Just Dropped

BY Ben Atkinson 147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-marquette-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @englishsole
The Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE surfaces in new photos, giving fans a better look at this exclusive school edition.

The Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE colorway brings fresh energy to a storied silhouette. First unveiled last month by the university, the exclusive pair was crafted for Marquette basketball athletes. Now, new detailed images have surfaced, giving sneaker fans a closer look at this striking design. The Air Jordan 4 has long been a staple in the Jordan Brand lineup. Originally released in 1989, the model helped Michael Jordan further cement his legacy on and off the court. With its mesh side panels, visible Air cushioning, and signature plastic wings, the design blended innovation and performance in ways that still resonate today.

Over the years, it’s been a canvas for everything from bold retros to school exclusives like this one. This Marquette edition keeps the spirit alive. It features premium materials, muted gold tones, and custom school branding on the hangtag. Gold Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel complete the look. Based on the photos provided, the pair comes dressed in a rich yellow-tan suede with crisp white midsoles and golden hardware touches. The university’s “MU” logo adds one final nod to the player-exclusive status.

Read More: The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Drops Again This Summer

Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE

This Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE comes in a soft yellow-tan suede upper with golden accents. Metallic Jumpman logos hit the tongue and heel, while a gold MU-branded hangtag adds school spirit. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and matching outsole. White laces, mesh side panels, and gold hardware round out the exclusive design. This pair is reserved for Marquette athletes and remains one of the cleanest PE colorways yet.

The Air Jordan 4 "Marquette" PE blends tradition, exclusivity, and standout design. It highlights Jordan Brand’s ongoing ties to college hoops while celebrating Marquette’s storied basketball legacy. Dressed in premium materials with gold accents and school-inspired touches, this pair ranks among the sharpest college PEs in recent memory. Though it won’t see a retail release, its limited nature only boosts its status among collectors and die-hard fans.

Read More: Nike Is Dropping The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Again

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-marquette-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 Marquette PE Brings Luxury To College Hoops 721
air-jordan-4-michigan-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Michigan" PE Is Built Different 5.6K
air-jordan-4-san-diego-state-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "San Diego State" PE Is A College Exclusive Gem 894
air-jordan-4-howard-university-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers New Photos Of The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE Have Surfaced 11.1K