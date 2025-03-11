The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow” Remains A Grail

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow” is one of the rarest sneaker samples ever seen. Initially rumored for a 2020 release, the pair never made it to retail, leaving only a handful of prototypes in circulation. Some of these pairs have surfaced over the years, with resellers asking as much as $75,000 for a deadstock size 8. This colorway follows the deconstructed aesthetic that made Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collaborations legendary. It features signature details like exposed foam, stitched Swooshes, and Helvetica branding on the medial side. However, what sets this sample apart is a Nike Golf hangtag, sparking speculation about a potential crossover between Off-White and Nike Golf.

Despite remaining unreleased, the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow” continues to be a sought-after piece in sneaker culture. The shoe combines heritage Jordan 1 elements with Abloh’s signature industrial design, making it a dream for collectors. As seen in recent images, the bright yellow overlays pop against a white mesh upper, while subtle blue and orange stitching adds a touch of contrast. Whether Nike ever decides to bring this pair to the public remains a mystery, but its exclusivity only adds to its legend. For now, sneakerheads can only admire the few existing samples from afar.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow”

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary Yellow” features a deconstructed design with a mix of mesh, leather, and suede materials. The vibrant yellow overlays contrast against a white base, while the signature Off-White text appears on the medial side. A detached Swoosh with exposed stitching adds to the industrial aesthetic. The midsole includes the signature “AIR” branding, while an unfinished collar and tongue bring the signature Off-White look to life.