Nike Air Flightposite One In "Sail" Brings Fresh Minimalism

The Nike Air Flightposite One "Sail" is back, delivering a clean new take on one of Nike’s most futuristic designs. First introduced in 1999, the Flightposite One was built for speed and agility on the court, worn by NBA players looking to stand out.

Its zip-up shroud and Foamposite construction made it one of the boldest sneakers of its time. Designed by Eric Avar, the Flightposite pushed innovation with its seamless shell and sock-like fit.

Over the years, it’s turned into a cult classic, popping up in both bold and minimal colorways. The new “Sail” colorway strips things down with a crisp white upper paired with black accents, offering a sleek, understated vibe that still feels powerful.

The performance roots are still there, from the Zoom Air cushioning to the carbon fiber shank plate for extra stability. New in-hand photos show off the smooth molded upper, stretch collar, and signature zipped shroud.

Whether you're chasing nostalgia or just want something different in the rotation, the Flightposite One "Sail" hits the mark.

Nike Air Flightposite One “Sail”

The Nike Air Flightposite One "Sail" features a sculpted white Foamposite upper paired with a black neoprene shroud. A small Swoosh on the toe keeps branding minimal, while the collar and heel pull-tabs provide a snug, easy fit.

Underfoot, the sneaker rests on a black rubber outsole with dotted texture for grip. Also, a metallic carbon fiber plate peeks through for a touch of contrast and added stability. Inside, Zoom Air cushioning offers lightweight comfort.

Simple but aggressive, this Flightposite colorway brings fresh energy to a late-90s classic without losing its original edge.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Flightposite One “Sail” will be released on June 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.

