Why The Nike Vaporfly 4 Proto “Sail/Total Orange” Stands Out On Race Day

The Nike Vaporfly 4 Proto “Sail/Total Orange” is built for runners who crave performance and style. This latest iteration continues Nike’s tradition of record-breaking marathon shoes, combining elite-level tech with a striking colorway. Whether you're chasing a PR or just need a daily trainer that delivers, this Vaporfly is ready for the challenge. The upper features a lightweight, breathable Flyknit material in a subtle sail tone. The oversized black Swoosh stretches across the midfoot, reinforcing the shoe’s sleek aerodynamic look. The foam midsole, enhanced with ZoomX cushioning and a full-length carbon fiber plate, ensures maximum energy return with every stride.

An eye-catching total orange accent wraps around the heel, adding a bold contrast to the neutral upper. Underfoot, the rubber outsole offers reliable traction, keeping runners stable even at top speeds. The extended heel design provides smoother transitions, while the minimalist lacing system locks in the foot for a secure ride. For added detail, handwritten text on the midsole hints at Nike's prototype nature, giving the shoe a raw, experimental feel. As seen in the photos, the Vaporfly 4 Proto “Sail/Total Orange” blends cutting-edge speed tech with a bold, race-ready aesthetic. With its aggressive Swoosh, bright orange detailing, and carbon fiber energy return, this release is all about pushing boundaries.

Nike Vaporfly 4 Proto “Sail/Total Orange”

Image via Nike

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Vaporfly 4 Proto “Sail/Total Orange” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $260 when they drop.

Image via Nike