Nike’s VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” Delivers Elite Performance in a Sleek Look

Nike continues to push the boundaries of performance running with the Nike VaporFly 4, now arriving in a sleek “White/Obsidian Mist” colorway. This iteration keeps the silhouette’s signature speed-focused design while introducing a cool, understated aesthetic. Whether you’re chasing PRs or just want a crisp everyday trainer, this pair is built for both form and function. The upper features a lightweight, breathable mesh in a bright white finish. This material keeps things airy while maintaining the structure needed for high-speed runs. The oversized Swoosh in Obsidian Mist extends from the forefoot to the midsole, adding a bold contrast to the otherwise minimalist look.

Additional branding lands on the tongue and heel, reinforcing its race-day DNA. Nike’s cutting-edge midsole tech remains the star. A full-length ZoomX foam unit delivers soft yet responsive cushioning, while a carbon fiber plate helps create that signature propulsion. The midsole has a gradient fade from white to misty blue, emphasizing the shoe’s aerodynamic flow. The outsole, finished in a similar muted tone, ensures reliable traction while complementing the shoe’s overall aesthetic. As seen in the photos, the VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” balances elite performance with a fresh colorway that suits both the track and the streets. Expect this pair to make waves among runners and sneakerheads alike.

Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist”

Image via Nike

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” will be released on April 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $260 when they are released.

Image via Nike