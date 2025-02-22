Nike’s VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” Delivers Elite Performance in a Sleek Look

BY Ben Atkinson 59 Views
nike-vaporfly-4-white-obsidian-mist-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” blends high-speed performance with a sleek aesthetic and ZoomX cushioning.

Nike continues to push the boundaries of performance running with the Nike VaporFly 4, now arriving in a sleek “White/Obsidian Mist” colorway. This iteration keeps the silhouette’s signature speed-focused design while introducing a cool, understated aesthetic. Whether you’re chasing PRs or just want a crisp everyday trainer, this pair is built for both form and function. The upper features a lightweight, breathable mesh in a bright white finish. This material keeps things airy while maintaining the structure needed for high-speed runs. The oversized Swoosh in Obsidian Mist extends from the forefoot to the midsole, adding a bold contrast to the otherwise minimalist look.

Additional branding lands on the tongue and heel, reinforcing its race-day DNA. Nike’s cutting-edge midsole tech remains the star. A full-length ZoomX foam unit delivers soft yet responsive cushioning, while a carbon fiber plate helps create that signature propulsion. The midsole has a gradient fade from white to misty blue, emphasizing the shoe’s aerodynamic flow. The outsole, finished in a similar muted tone, ensures reliable traction while complementing the shoe’s overall aesthetic. As seen in the photos, the VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” balances elite performance with a fresh colorway that suits both the track and the streets. Expect this pair to make waves among runners and sneakerheads alike.

Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist”
nike-vaporfly-4-white-obsidian-mist-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” combines speed and style with a breathable white mesh upper and bold Obsidian Mist Swoosh. A full-length ZoomX midsole ensures plush cushioning, while a carbon fiber plate enhances propulsion. The gradient-fade midsole adds a sleek touch, completing the shoe’s race-ready design. Subtle branding on the tongue and heel finishes the look. Lightweight, responsive, and built for records.

Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike VaporFly 4 “White/Obsidian Mist” will be released on April 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $260 when they are released.

nike-vaporfly-4-white-obsidian-mist-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-vaporfly-4-white-obsidian-mist-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

