Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is finally set to return, and now we have official images and a confirmed release date. After months of speculation and a few early leaks, the release is locked in for three days later than the original rumor.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s love of Italian sports cars, the Air Jordan 14 draws heavily from Ferrari’s sleek design language. Debuting in 1998, the AJ14 was the last model Jordan wore on court with the Bulls.

It featured a lightweight build, breathable mesh panels, and a design that mimicked high-performance luxury. The Ferrari colorway takes things even further with bold red suede, carbon fiber accents, and bright yellow Ferrari-inspired badges.

Official images show off all the classic details, from the streamlined silhouette to the aggressive midsole design. The black and yellow touches balance the fiery red upper perfectly.

This release isn’t just a nod to Jordan’s championship legacy but also a tribute to the blend of speed and style that defined the original AJ14.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" features a bold red suede upper with premium finishes. Carbon fiber plates accent the midsole, while black and yellow details add contrast throughout.

The iconic Jumpman shield logo on the sides mimics a Ferrari badge, staying true to the original inspiration. A black outsole provides durability and traction, while the heel showcases the signature “23” branding. Inside, the sneaker is lined with soft black padding for added comfort.

Sleek, aggressive, and built for performance, this colorway captures the essence of speed and legacy in a clean, fearless design.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is releasing on June 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike