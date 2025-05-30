Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Official Images Have Arrived

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is back, and official images just dropped. Inspired by the sleek lines and power of Italian sports cars, this version sticks to what made the original a classic.

The low-profile design, aerodynamic shape, and bold color blocking set the tone for one of the most performance-driven sneakers in Jordan history. First released in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 was famously worn by Michael Jordan during his final championship run with the Bulls.

It drew heavy design inspiration from MJ’s love for luxury cars, particularly his Ferrari 550 Maranello. Over the years, the silhouette has remained one of the most beloved in the Jordan line, especially for its combination of speed, comfort, and style.

This “Ferrari” colorway dials up the energy with a vibrant red suede upper and bold black accents. Small hits of yellow branding, carbon fiber midfoot shanks, and a glossy finish on the midsole complete the race-ready look.

It’s a clean and aggressive take on a sneaker that already carries serious on-court and off-court legacy. The photos above show the luxurious suede, aggressive lines, and signature details up close. The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is set to hit shelves soon, and it’s definitely one to watch.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a premium red suede upper with sleek black overlays. Hits of yellow branding pop on the heel and midfoot shield.

Also, a carbon fiber midfoot plate adds performance detail, paired with a black and silver midsole for contrast. The sneaker keeps its low-cut silhouette and aerodynamic lines, mimicking Ferrari’s signature speed and luxury.

Further, Jordan’s iconic 23 and Jumpman logos are placed on the heel and toe box. Perforated panels offer breathability, and a responsive cushioning setup ensures comfort. Every detail nods to MJ’s love of fast cars and high performance.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is releasing on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

