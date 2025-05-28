Air Jordan 1 “UNC Reimagined” Resurfaces In New Unboxing Video

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" just got its moment in a new unboxing clip. While the colorway dropped earlier this season, the fresh visuals give the pair a second wind.

It sticks to the roots with a bright blue and white scheme that’s instantly recognizable. The leather pops. The suede underlays add depth. There’s a vintage tint to the midsole that balances things out. This isn’t a reinvention, but a remix.

The UNC look is familiar, but this pair updates the details. It captures a blend of past and present, where retro inspiration meets subtle tweaks. The “Reimagined” label continues to evolve, and this release shows why.

Jordan Brand keeps finding new ways to make old favorites feel fresh again. The Air Jordan 1 is no stranger to the spotlight. First released in 1985, the silhouette was a game-changer.

Worn by Michael Jordan in his rookie season, the model sparked controversy, hype, and a cultural shift. It’s still going strong decades later, and the UNC theme plays a key part in that legacy.

Take a look at the detailed video. From the crisp overlays to the soft textures, this version stands out. Many sizes are still available, so it’s not too late to grab a pair.

Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined"

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" features light blue leather overlays and soft grey suede underlays. A vintage-style cream midsole adds a worn-in feel.

White nylon tongues and sail laces offer contrast, while the blue Swoosh and branding stay true to the original palette. The outsole returns in classic UNC blue. The Wings logo on the collar and Nike Air on the tongue tag remain untouched.

Suede accents give it a premium finish. The colorway bridges retro vibes with modern flair. Materials feel elevated, yet familiar. It's built for everyday wear, but hits with standout appeal.