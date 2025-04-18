Official Images: Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

BY Ben Atkinson 43 Views
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” arrives in May with vintage detailing and official images that reframe a college classic.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is set to drop in May, and official photos of the highly anticipated colorway have surfaced. This updated take on a classic brings together vintage aesthetics and college pride in a clean, refreshing package.

Dressed in a familiar mix of University Blue and sail, this version leans into aged details. The cracked suede base contrasts with the vibrant overlays, creating a lived-in look. A sail midsole furthers the vintage vibe, while blue outsoles give it that classic Jordan finish.

It’s a nod to Michael Jordan’s roots at UNC, but with a twist tailored for today’s sneaker crowd. First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Its connection to Jordan’s early days makes every UNC-themed release a nostalgic moment.

Whether on the court or in the streets, the AJ1 continues to push boundaries while staying grounded in its legacy. The “Reimagined” series, in particular, has reintroduced classics with thoughtful updates.

The official photos highlight every detail, from the cracked textures to the plush collar. The leather looks premium. The color blocking is true to the original, but there’s a freshness to this pair that feels new. It’s the kind of drop that blends storytelling and style seamlessly.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features a cracked suede sail base with smooth University Blue leather overlays. Sail laces and midsoles enhance the vintage effect, while a bold blue outsole grounds the look.

Classic Nike Air branding appears on the tongue, and the iconic Wings logo sits on the collar. Aged textures and updated materials complete the redesign.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

