The Jordan Tatum 3 "Light Denim" Is Summer Ready

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Nike
The Jordan Tatum 3 “Light Denim” brings St. Louis pride to a denim-inspired design that’s both sleek and sentimental.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Light Denim” colorway blends style, storytelling, and hometown pride into one clean package. Dressed in layers of soft blue tones, this pair subtly nods to Jayson Tatum’s St. Louis roots through embroidered graphics and personal touches.

The textured denim upper gives the silhouette a casual feel while maintaining its performance DNA. Jayson Tatum continues to make waves both on and off the court. As the Boston Celtics star pushes deeper into his NBA career, Jordan Brand has expanded his signature line with fresh takes that resonate with fans.

The Jordan Tatum 3 stands out for being lightweight and versatile, catering to hoopers and collectors alike. Its design also makes space for storytelling, as seen in this denim-themed release. Photos show an icy translucent sole, red eyelet accents, and detailed stitching that draws inspiration from bandana patterns.

Subtle branding hits and the “314” area code on the heel tab offer a nod to Tatum’s hometown. With a sky-blue palette and unique detailing, this pair feels both personal and widely wearable. Further, the “Light Denim” Tatum 3 is expected to hit shelves this summer.

Jason Tatum 3 “Light Denim”
Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Light Denim” features a washed blue textile upper, matching tonal overlays, and bandana-style prints. Also, it includes red and white embroidered details, with the “314” area code on the heel. A white and translucent sole finishes the look.

Jason Tatum 3 “Light Denim” Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Light Denim” will be released in 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

This release blends performance with personality. It’s light, breathable, and court-ready. But it also tells a story. The design speaks to Tatum’s journey. From St. Louis to Boston.

Overall, the denim upper adds texture, the stitching adds meaning. It’s more than a sneaker, it’s a statement.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

