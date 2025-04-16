A First Look At The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan”

BY Ben Atkinson 97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-flight-court-neapolitan-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” blends pink and chocolate tones in a lifestyle-driven women’s release that plays on the dessert.

The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” colorway brings a sweet twist to the court-ready silhouette. This women’s exclusive mixes rich textures and soft tones, taking cues from the classic ice cream combo. It blends chocolate brown with light pink and a creamy sail midsole, delivering a casual yet elevated vibe for everyday wear. Also, the Jordan Flight Court is one of the newer additions to the Jordan Brand lineup. Built with a low-cut profile and retro design language, it pulls inspiration from early Jordan trainers and off-court aesthetics. Unlike performance-driven silhouettes, the Flight Court leans into lifestyle territory.

Michael Jordan’s legacy goes beyond game-winning shots and championship rings. Over the years, his name has become synonymous with not just performance, but also streetwear influence and cultural impact. This model continues that tradition in a more relaxed, everyday style. New images show off the materials and refined shape of the sneaker. From the fuzzy pink lining to the embroidered Jumpman heel, every detail plays into the “Neapolitan” theme without overdoing it. The pink laces add just the right amount of flair. Overall, for fans of Jordan Brand’s lifestyle offerings, this pair is a standout.

Read More: Lil Yachty Delivers His Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” In The Wildest Way

Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan”
jordan-flight-court-neapolitan-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” features a dark brown suede upper with black mesh paneling. Pink laces and inner lining add soft contrast, while a sail midsole sits above a black rubber outsole. Also, the Jumpman logo is embroidered on the heel, and a stitched “Flight” signature graces the side. Overall, this pair is built for lifestyle wear, combining premium textures and sweet colorblocking.

Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” will be released later this summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. The pair will be available exclusively in men’s sizing and is expected to land at select retailers and Nike.com.

jordan-flight-court-neapolitan-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-flight-court-neapolitan-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Is Made For Mother’s Day

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-flight-court-black-cat-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan Flight Court “Black Cat” Brings Back Stealth Vibes 282
Nike-Dunk-Low-Neapolitan-Cacao-Wow-Pink-Foam-HM0987-200 Sneakers Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” Coming Soon: Official Photos 695
Air-Jordan-11-Womens-Neapolitan-AR0715-101-Release-Date-1 Sneakers Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" Official Photos 5.4K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” Release Date Unveiled 453