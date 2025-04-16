A First Look At The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan”

The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” colorway brings a sweet twist to the court-ready silhouette. This women’s exclusive mixes rich textures and soft tones, taking cues from the classic ice cream combo. It blends chocolate brown with light pink and a creamy sail midsole, delivering a casual yet elevated vibe for everyday wear. Also, the Jordan Flight Court is one of the newer additions to the Jordan Brand lineup. Built with a low-cut profile and retro design language, it pulls inspiration from early Jordan trainers and off-court aesthetics. Unlike performance-driven silhouettes, the Flight Court leans into lifestyle territory.

Michael Jordan’s legacy goes beyond game-winning shots and championship rings. Over the years, his name has become synonymous with not just performance, but also streetwear influence and cultural impact. This model continues that tradition in a more relaxed, everyday style. New images show off the materials and refined shape of the sneaker. From the fuzzy pink lining to the embroidered Jumpman heel, every detail plays into the “Neapolitan” theme without overdoing it. The pink laces add just the right amount of flair. Overall, for fans of Jordan Brand’s lifestyle offerings, this pair is a standout.

Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” features a dark brown suede upper with black mesh paneling. Pink laces and inner lining add soft contrast, while a sail midsole sits above a black rubber outsole. Also, the Jumpman logo is embroidered on the heel, and a stitched “Flight” signature graces the side. Overall, this pair is built for lifestyle wear, combining premium textures and sweet colorblocking.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Flight Court “Neapolitan” will be released later this summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. The pair will be available exclusively in men’s sizing and is expected to land at select retailers and Nike.com.

Image via Nike