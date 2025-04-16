Lil Yachty Delivers His Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” In The Wildest Way

lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Lil Yachty
The Lil Yachty Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” made a surprise NYC appearance, find out how fans secured pairs.

Lil Yachty is making waves in the sneaker world with his upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” collaboration. In a surprise move, the Atlanta rapper took to the streets of New York City to personally hand out pairs. According to his Instagram Stories, Yachty had 16–17 pairs on hand, ranging in sizes from 4 to 11. The event wasn’t random either, fans in SoHo could DM him directly for a chance to grab a pair. That was just the other day, and yes, people actually pulled up. Pairs were claimed fast, giving early access to those lucky enough to catch the rapper outside.

While there’s still no confirmed release date, the shoes are expected to drop in Summer 2025 via Nike.com and select retailers. This isn’t Yachty’s first venture into fashion, but it’s one of his most hands-on collaborations to date. The Air Force 1 has always served as a blank canvas for creatives, and this loud, shiny “Lucky Green” edition captures the vibrant personality of both the artist and the silhouette. Photos from the drop show off the colorful design and glossy materials. But more than that, they highlight a moment where sneaker culture met music in real time, with Lil Yachty in the center of it all.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green”
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Lil Yachty

This Air Force 1 Low features patent leather panels in green, yellow, and red. The upper pops with a red Swoosh and custom heel embroidery. “It’s Us” appears on the tongue in red, nodding to Yachty’s personal brand. A yellow midsole and red outsole bring extra contrast. The glossy finish and bright palette deliver a loud, energetic look that matches the artist’s signature style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” will be released later this summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

