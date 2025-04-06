Lil Yachty & Veeze Skate All Over Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Our "Fire Emoji" inclusions this week came courtesy of Lil Yachty, Veeze, BossMan Dlow, Headie One, and Ray Vaughn.

We've got a brief but satisfying collection of bangers on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update this week, rounding up the best of the best releases hip-hop had to offer. For those looking to get straight into it, Lil Yachty and Veeze hit the ground running with their latest collaboration, "Can't Be Crete Boy." Two distinct beat styles mash up on this record, with the first emulating a speedy drill-ish rhythm before jumping into a Detroit-ready and boisterous jam. Both MCs give off engaging and compelling performances, offering two different interpretations of a nonchalant and unbothered flow. It's not their first link-up by any means, but we see this becoming a fan favorite.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention the latest cut from Ray Vaughn, the multi-phased "DOLLAR menu." He engaged in an unstoppable run of passionate and fiery releases ever since "Ray Wop" last year, and probably even before then. This latest song is more of a chilled-out and melodic offering, built on a crisp drum pattern and dreamy keys. Well, that's before a vocal snippet interrupts the boom-bap feel before dropping cavernous bass, a more aggressive vocal delivery, and head-bobbing trap drums.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Next up on Fire Emoji is BossMan Dlow, who is sure to give you a stankface with pretty much everything he drops. His newest single "Money Talks" sees him attack the mic with a little more playful and excited energy when compared to some of his previous work, and the beat is as hard-hitting and minimal as you might expect. Even though this track isn't as melodically engaging as some fans might demand, it will win you over with the brag-heavy bars the title suggests.

Finally, we wanted to take things overseas to wrap this Fire Emoji playlist update up and point you to the new Headie One cut, "It Is What It Is." Brash kicks contrast well with light piano keys, whereas Headie couldn't break his flow if he tried. We mean that positively, though, as the beat's in-and-out pops do nothing to slow down his focus or energy on the menacing song.

