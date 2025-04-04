Lil Yachty & Veeze Tease Their Upcoming Collab Project With Multi-Faceted "Can't Be Crete Boy"

Lil Yachty and Veeze don't have that same state connection, but their musical styles blend so well together. From their tendencies to spit with a monotone delivery to slightly off-the-wall production choices, they have a lot in common. It's already been proven for a couple of years now. "Don't Even Bother," their contributions on Kodak Black's "Sh*t Show," and "Boat Interlude" are just a handful. It seems that now they are ready to see what they can do on a full project together, though.
Veeze let the cat out of the bag a little bit on his Instagram will hyping up this track, "Can't Be Crete Boy." "💿 otw," he wrote in a post tagging Lil Yachty and Lyrical Lemonade. The latter is who's responsible for the making of the track's music video. This is one of their stronger collabs in our opinion, and that's thanks in part to the multi-phased beat. "Can't Be Crete Boy" starts off with a stunning chipmunk soul sample chop, giving it that true Southern feel. However, halfway through, the beat quickly switches to a darker and more menacing vibe. It's something right from the Detroit rap catalog, so you're getting each rapper's sonic worlds wrapped into one song. This is most likely the second single for the untitled tape, with "Sorry Not Sorry" being the first.
Lil Yachty & Veeze "Can't Be Crete Boy"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ridin' 'round the city, dirty one-liter with me
These n****s like police dogs, nose in my business
I know a n**** hustle harder and he one-legged
We hop out suicide doors, the coupe got double letters
Young n**** ballin' OD, they need to drug test me
I'm in the field rockin' Chrome like Odell Beckham
Read More: Morray Reveals Where He's Been, Talks New Mixtape "Long Story Short," And Thanks His Fans For Sticking By Him