Lil Yachty & Veeze Are Unapologetic On "Sorry Not Sorry"

Yachty and Veeze continue to build on their chemistry.

It seems that every weekend Lil Yachty has a new single out and this time around it's called "Sorry Not Sorry". The track enlists the gravelly-voiced rapper from Detroit, Veeze. These two vastly different MCs are no strangers to each other. A lot of their past collaborations stem from the Georgia multi-hyphenate's 2021 record, Michigan Boy Boat. That project saw Lil Boat try his hand at the Detroit rap style, all while working alongside plenty of names from the area. BabyTron, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley, and of course, Veeze. They worked on two songs together, including "Fight Night Round 3" and the closer, "This That One".

However, Veeze was not nearly as popular as he is now. 2023 was his breakout year, dropping Ganger and its subsequent deluxe four months after the original version. Now, after increasing popularity and trying out different sounds, these guys are reconvening on "Sorry Not Sorry". Yachty has decided to release this in a three-pack format by including past singles such as his viral collab with ian, "Hate Me", and "Lets Get On Dey A**". Whether or not the Bad Cameo is working on another new project remains to be seen. For now, though, he is at least giving us this unapologetically braggadocious single. You can check it out with the Lyrical Lemonade-produced music video below.

"Sorry Not Sorry" - Lil Yachty & Veeze

Quotable Lyrics: