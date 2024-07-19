Lil Yachty Goes For The Jugular On "Lets Get On Dey A**"

Yachty is not letting up as he returns just weeks later from "Bad Cameo".

Lil Yachty aptly named his new single "Lets Get On Dey A**". While the subject matter mostly pertains to the grind to stealing somebody's girl, the hidden meaning behind it why this title is so perfect. The polarizing Georgia rapper and singer has been on an absolute tear over the last year and a half. From Let's Start Here. to songs like "Strike (Holster)" and "A Cold Sunday", to his recent James Blake collab tape, Bad Cameo, he has been on the competition's "A**" for sure. Produced by Cardo and Kyuro, it features a synth, kick drum, and bass heavy intro with Yachty's warbly vocals looming in the background.

Overall, the single sounds like a mixture of Playboi Carti and ian of all artists. The latter is known for being influenced by Yeat. But with Yachty being seen working with him as of late, he might have borrowed some ideas from Valedictorian. Overall, the track is extremely well-produced, however this one of Yachty's more inconsistent tracks as whole, sadly, His rapping performance is sort of all over the place and it feels like he has hard time finding a pocket. However, we still encourage you to check it out for yourself and see what you think. You can do so by watching the "Lets Get On Dey A**" music video, which features his fellow Concrete Boys members.

"Lets Get On Dey A**"- Lil Yachty

Quotable Lyrics:

F*** it, I'm up, skrrt on they a**
I run up the millions and spend it on glass
F*** n****s that ain't got no paper, hm, hm
They goin' to water, don't run out of money
I'm payin' to hit with your h*? Ayy, you trippin' buddy
Haha (Ha), haha (Phew)

