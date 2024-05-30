Lil Yachty Catches Heat After Getting In The Studio With Viral Rapper Ian

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Lil Yachty performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Ian's rise to fame has been controversial.

Lil Yachty is an artist who has worked with plenty of other young artists in the past. However, sometimes he elicits controversy with these collaborations. Back in the day, he did a lot of work with Detroit artists. Subsequently, after moving on to different styles, Yachty got hit with the colonizer allegations that Drake sometimes receives. Moreover, the artist has been under fire in the past for the way he has spoken about hip-hop and the culture in general. Oftentimes, he has left a bad taste, even if he didn't mean anything inherently negative.

Now, Yachty is catching some heat for his latest collaborator. Below, you can see that Yachty is working with Ian. For those who may not know, Ian is a young white rapper whose entire schtick is that he is a rich white kid from the suburbs. He also imitates flows from Chief Keef, Yeat, and sometimes even Playboi Carti. His new project Valedictorian has proven to be a success, albeit a controversial one. Many see him as a culture vulture and everything that is wrong with the music industry today. Needless to say, you can see how Yachty working with him could elicit some anger.

Lil Yachty x Ian

In the quote tweets to the post from Kurrco above, fans were pretty livid with Yachty. The responses were cynical, and they showcased a general distaste with mainstream rappers taking Ian seriously. "If I find out you willingly listen to this industry plant, you’re getting cut off instantly," one person wrote. "Homie in the corner wanna say something so bad but you can tell he just a yes men like everyone else," said another.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the backlash to Yachty working with Ian, in the comments section down below. Do you belive that this is as big of a deal as people are making out to be? What do you make of Ian and his quick rise to fame in the rap world? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

