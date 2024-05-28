Who Is Ian? The Viral Rapper Behind "Figure It Out"

In modern music, viral sensations can arise from unexpected sources. The meteoric rise of one artist has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. As a bona fide viral phenomenon, Ian has risen above the underground scene with his breakout hit "Figure It Out." Ian's success lies in a blend of talent, clever marketing, and a keen understanding of social media. However, his journey began with humble beginnings, which showcased his persistence and dedication.

The Early Days: From Soundcloud Start To Underground Buzz

The artist, known simply as Ian Smith, was born in Dallas, Texas, and got his start as a producer and SoundCloud artist under the moniker "suburbancerberus." By 2018, he was releasing mixes of other artists' music, establishing himself as an underground rap artist. It wasn't until 2019 that Ian began transitioning into a solo artist. That's when he began producing tracks for up-and-coming rappers like Izaya Tiji and Lil Xelly. This experience helped him develop his unique sound and refine his craft, preparing him for his eventual rise to fame.

The years that followed saw Ian steadily building his discography. He released his debut single, "G63," in July 2022. Then, his first EP, Only For A While, arrived just a month later. These early releases garnered attention within the underground community. It was, however, the viral success of "Figure It Out" in early 2024 that launched Ian into the mainstream consciousness.

A Viral Sensation: "Figure It Out"

The story behind Ian’s "Figure It Out" is one of sheer luck and savvy marketing. Originally released on the social video platform Triller, Ian's song quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, who embraced its infectious beat and catchy one-liners. Videos of Ian playing his music in SoHo, New York City, started circulating online as the song gained traction, further igniting the viral frenzy. AMD Visuals directed the accompanying music video for Lyrical Lemonade, which featured former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The line "My big brother like Marshawn Lynch, he'll run through somebody" quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Ian's unconventional image – a suburban white guy rapping with a distinct style – only added to his appeal. He challenged preconceived notions, drawing comparisons to artists like Yeat and Playboi Carti. To succeed, he harnessed the power of social media to connect with young music fans.

Signing With Bu Vision And Releasing Valedictorian

Following the success of "Figure It Out" and its follow-up single, "Grand Slam," Ian soon attracted the attention of industry heavyweights. Ultimately, Ian signed a joint venture deal with Bu Vision, a subsidiary of Columbia Records. While Valedictorian solidified Ian's position as one of the hottest new talents in the hip-hop scene, his journey to that point had been years in the making. His early days as a producer and SoundCloud artist laid the foundation for his current success. In the underground community, he developed a distinct artistic identity and built a strong fan base.

Ian's Unconventional Path To Success

Although the music industry has undergone considerable changes over the past few decades, Ian has managed to forge his own path to success. His ability to harness the power of these new tools has been nothing short of impressive. Critics and industry insiders alike have taken notice. Many have praised Ian's innovative approach and his ability to connect with a new generation of music fans. In addition to challenging long-held stereotypes, his unconventional image and sound have opened wider possibilities for hip-hop. One thing is for certain: Ian's viral success may not be a mere fluke as he navigates the ever-changing music industry. A dedicated fan base, industry support, and an ability to craft infectious beats and memorable lyrics have made Ian a force to be reckoned with.

