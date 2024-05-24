7 Albums Apple Music Missed On Its 100 Best Albums List

Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list has successfully polarized the internet, and maybe that was the plan all along. The list does a fine job of highlighting many projects worthy of recognition. However, there are plenty of albums that were snubbed in the process, leading many to question the criteria behind their top 100 albums of all time. Firstly, R&B albums are barely on that list. Secondly, some albums were snubbed in favor of other less impactful works from the same artist. A primary example is Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city which was shockingly chosen in favor of To Pimp A Butterfly.

Finally, there are defining albums that shifted the stratosphere of music that Apple Music conveniently left out. Unsurprisingly, there are projects on that list that many believe are simply meant to pander to younger audiences. As a result, legendary bodies of work were pushed to the side. Too many important artists were sidelined, including the following seven, which will forever remain a shock.

7. Songs In A Minor - Alicia Keys

While R&B was greatly excluded from Apple Music’s 100 Albums, the exclusion of this album still came as a shock. Songs In A Minor remains one of the most influential albums of the 2000s. Alicia Keys’ debut album set the stage for her illustrious music career. Infused with elements of neo-soul, Keys shines through the album. Ignoring the album that birthed the tracks “Fallin’” and “A Woman’s Worth” is certainly a bold decision.

6. Full Moon - Brandy

Let’s get one thing straight: Apple Music would have been spoiled for choice with Brandy’s discography. However, they refused to include a single album from The Vocal Bible. The legacy of Full Moon cannot be denied and helped shape the future of R&B. This influential masterpiece of an album also definitely deserved a spot on Apple Music’s 100 Albums list, which begs the question of whether the platform has any respect for R&B at all.

5. Long Live The Kane - Big Daddy Kane

While Apple Music’s 100 Albums list is littered with Hip Hop projects, it’s hard to deny the obvious pandering to mainstream audiences. After all, several iconic, yet grossly underrated Hip Hop projects were overlooked. One of these is Long Live The Kane by Big Daddy Kane. Following this release in 1988, the golden age of Hip Hop would never be the same again. With a nasty flow, and armed with the wittiest lyricism and rhyming patterns, Big Daddy Kane’s debut album birthed an entire generation of rappers.

4. Whitney Houston - Whitney Houston

Perhaps one of the biggest shocks was the exclusion of The Voice. With a nickname like that, you should not be exempt from any list that celebrates music as a whole. Even today, Whitney Houston remains the gold standard for vocalists across the globe. While the record-smashing The Bodyguard soundtrack album is also a strong contender, her self-titled debut album was the masterpiece that unleashed the force of Whitney unto the world. Notably, it was also the foundation for the careers of many artists after her. Whitney Houston’s debut album influenced several mainstream acts of today, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and more. It really doesn’t make sense for it to be excluded from any other list highlighting the “best.”

3. Tha Carter III - Lil Wayne

Another defining and influential rapper left off Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list is Tunechi. Lil Wayne raised a generation of rappers, and his exclusion understandably resulted in backlash. After the success of Tha Carter II, all eyes were on Lil Wayne for Tha Carter III. Not only did he surpass expectations, Tha Carter III remains one of the best-selling rap albums of all time. A milestone album in his career, this project holds a place in the hearts of several millennials across the globe.

2. Butterfly - Mariah Carey

When you’ve been dubbed The Songbird Supreme, there should be no question of your validity as one of the world’s best. Mariah Carey, ironically, influenced most of the women on Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list. That’s why her exclusion has left a sour taste in several mouths. Her Daydream album helped popularize Pop-Rap collaborations, and The Emancipation of Mimi is widely regarded as a comeback album for the ages. However, it was with Butterfly that Mariah fully immersed herself and her fans into a world of Hip Hop and R&B. A defining and impactful album of the 90s, this record served as a musician taking control of her art, and excelling at it.

1. All Eyez On Me - 2Pac

2Pac’s final album before his death remains a significant project in the overall sphere of music. The rapper was at his most confident, seamlessly detailing his contrasting life. Although a double-length album, there’s nothing overdone on this project, and it goes to show why 2Pac is widely considered by many to be the greatest of all time. To exclude All Eyez on Me from such a list is a huge mistake.

