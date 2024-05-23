Apple Music Reveals Top 10 Albums On 100 Best List: A Breakdown

Over the past few days, Apple Music unveiled its definitive ranking of the best 100 albums of all time. From groundbreaking debuts to timeless classics, the ranking reflects the diverse sonic landscape that has captivated listeners over the years. As the digital age continues to shape the way we experience music, these albums stand out as cultural touchstones that capture the essence of their respective eras.

While all 100 albums on this list are musical triumphs, Apple Music has been under fire for their selections, especially as the R&B genre was greatly excluded. Moreover, the rankings have also fueled claims of Apple Music pandering to fanbases, instead of respecting art. More importantly, a good number of listeners have criticized the list for “robbing” deserving artists and projects. Nonetheless, here’s a look at the top 10 albums on Apple Music’s top 100 Albums list.

Read More: SZA Thinks "SOS" Is Too Low On Apple Music's Greatest Albums List

10. Lemonade (2016) – Beyoncé

When Beyoncé released her triumphant sixth studio album in 2016, listeners immediately recognized that it was a seminal work. Since its release, Lemonade has been repeatedly recognized as one of the most important albums of this generation. Without a doubt, it is also among the most important albums in Beyoncé’s entire discography that details anger and forgiveness. It is no surprise that this album made it this high on Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list.

9. Nevermind (1991) – Nirvana

With its raw, unapologetic energy, and the late Kurt Cobain’s deeply emotive songwriting, Nevermind catapulted grunge into the mainstream. Since its release in the early ‘90s, the album has been regarded as a monumental addition to the musical landscape. When Apple Music first began unveiling the best 100 albums, fans knew Nevermind would make the list. It was only a matter of when it would show up, and certainly, fans would have been displeased with anything below the top 10.

Read More: Apple Music's Ranking Of Nas' "Illmatic" On Their Top 100 Albums List Has Fans Outraged

8. Back To Black (2006) – Amy Winehouse

Although it’s been over a decade since Amy Winehouse sadly passed away, she lives on through her music. Back To Black is a monumental album, and will continue to be discussed for years to come. The soul-stirring masterpiece redefined contemporary music with its deeply personal lyrics and retro sound. With records like its title track, and the Grammy Award-winning “Rehab,” it’s no wonder this album has the reputation it does. It certainly earned its place on the Apple Music Best 100 Albums list.

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012) – Kendrick Lamar

Since he released his debut album in 2011, Kendrick Lamar has constantly evolved with each new release. Each project in his discography stands out in its own way, and they are all strong entries. However, good kid, m.A.A.d city, his sophomore studio album, is arguably the rapper’s most impressive project yet. When it dropped in 2012, it shifted the Hip-Hop industry, and Lamar himself. Since then, he has firmly situated himself in the annals of Hip Hop industry. The rapper is now regarded as one of the best MCs of all time, and with an album such as this, rightly so.

6. Songs In The Key Of Life (1976) – Stevie Wonder

Another monumental achievement in music, this phenomenal double album was released on September 26, 1976. Stevie Wonder is a musical genius, and this body of work effectively captures the essence of that genius. It blends R&B, soul, jazz, funk, and pop with intricate melodies and innovative arrangements. Tracks like “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” and “Isn’t She Lovely” are a few standout classics that showcase Wonder’s unparalleled talent. Over the years, this album has remained widely respected and beloved. It is an evergreen project, so it makes sense for it to rank so highly on the Apple Music Best 100 Albums list, although many believe it should be higher.

5. Blonde (2016) – Frank Ocean

Nobody knows if Frank Ocean foresaw how groundbreaking this album would become before he dropped it. On Blonde, the singer seems to do everything right, in his own authentic way. This album redefined the boundaries of contemporary music, with its innovative soundscapes and introspective lyrics. As a result, it is widely celebrated for its ethereal production and genre-blending style. Ocean’s emotive and nuanced vocal delivery makes each track an experience for the listener. He is incredibly vulnerable as he invites us into his world and takes us on a peculiar sonic journey. Blonde is the highest-ranked album from the 21st century on the Apple Music Best 100 Albums list, which has garnered criticism.

4. Purple Rain (1984) – Prince & The Revolution

This iconic album stands as a testament to Prince’s extraordinary talent and visionary artistry. Released in 1984, Purple Rain blends rock, pop, R&B, and funk, creating a unique and electrifying sound that captivated audiences worldwide. Four decades after its release, the eclectic album continues to awe listeners old and new. The title track, in particular, with its soaring guitar solos and emotional depth, has become an unforgettable anthem. Purple Rain remains a timeless classic, and that will not change anytime soon.

3. Abbey Road (1969) – The Beatles

Another undisputed classic, The Beatles’ Abbey Road is the oldest album on the top 10 of the Apple Music Best 100 Albums list. Released in 1969, this album features some of the group’s most beloved and enduring tracks, including “Come Together” and “Here Comes The Sun.” Without a doubt, The Beatles have had a profound impact on the music world. Abbey Road is one of the most influential bodies of work in their extensive catalog. Fans and critics alike expected the band to make an appearance somewhere on top of this list. Being recognized as the third-best album of all time certainly isn’t bad at all.

2. Thriller – Michael Jackson

When Apple Music first revealed that it would be ranking the best 100 albums of all time, music fans knew Thriller would make an appearance. As a matter of fact, many believed the pioneering album would top the list. However, it missed the top spot by a mark, and sits pretty at number two. This unparalleled masterpiece of an album redefined the landscape of pop music and solidified Jackson’s status as the King of Pop. Hit singles like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and the title track, set new standards for music videos and pop culture. Thriller’s place on this list is undebatable.

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) – Lauryn Hill

As far as classic albums go, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is as evergreen as it gets. This extraordinary album transcends the boundaries of Hip Hop and R&B. Currently Ms. Hill’s sole album, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest solo debut albums of all time. It showcases the artist’s extensive talent as a singer, rapper, and songwriter. The record-breaking album has achieved universal acclaim, and rightly so. It continues to inspire and empower audiences, serving as a testament to Hill’s undying legacy as a trailblazing icon.