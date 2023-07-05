Today, many rappers have flooded the airwaves with their distinct rap bars and flows. However, their success came largely on the backs of many pioneer acts who introduced the genre to the mainstream. One such act is none other than Big Daddy Kane. Heralded as a master lyricist, he is one of the most influential rappers from Hip Hop’s Golden Age. With his debut album, Long Live The Kane, Big Daddy Kane achieved widespread recognition during his first solo opus.

It’s been 35 years since Long Live The Kane was released in 1988. Nonetheless, the album, alongside Big Daddy Kane, continues to enjoy shoutouts from rappers, both veteran and upcoming. An acclaimed album, Long Live the Kane proved that Big Daddy Kane was destined for incredible solo success. Although he burst onto the scene as a member of the Hip Hop collective Juice Crew, Big Daddy Kane became a finely crafted rap export when he went solo.

Read More: Big Daddy Kane Wants The Legends To Shine At Essence Festival: On Preserving The Culture, Melle Mel & The Most Important Hip-Hop Album

Background

Big Daddy Kane and fellow New York-based rappers united to form the collective, Juice Crew. The group was composed of many notable stars, including leader, Marley Marl, as well as Kool G Rap, Mister Cee, and many others. In addition to these, Biz Markie, who Big Daddy Kane co-wrote many of the former’s lyrics with, was also a member of the group. Juice Crew stayed together for eight years, between 1983 and 1991. During their time together, some of Big Daddy’s crew mates joined him behind the wheel to craft Long Live The Kane.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Brings Real East Coast Vibes On “Slap” Ft. Conway & Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane’s Solo Debut Album

In 1988, Big Daddy Kane’s debut album, Long Live The Kane, hit the airwaves. The album was preceded by the promotional track “Raw” and the iconic single, “Ain’t No Half Steppin’.” Importantly, the latter track is often regarded as one of the best Hip Hop songs of all time. With Long Live The Kane, the rapper was plunged into the conversation as to who the best rapper from New York was at the time. Today, the album comfortably places him among the best lyrical geniuses in Hip Hop history.

Long Live The Kane introduced Kane’s swift, yet sleek rap style to a wider audience. As a pioneer of “fast rap,” he was able to maintain a killer flow despite a quickly moving and evolving beat. His wordplay was singled out among his peers, notably due to his highly intelligent rhyme scheme which blended perfectly with high-speed beats. Today, Big Daddy Kane takes pleasure in knowing his music and flow will not be replicated by AI.

In a conversation with HotNewHipHop, Big Daddy Kane encouraged younger artists to embrace artistic uniqueness in order to craft a legacy. “Dear younger generation, please be careful in controlling the narrative of your artistry. Do the best that you can stand out as a unique artist in his day and era,” he said. “I think that’s something they really need to focus on so they don’t get replaced by computer technology. I would really hate to see that happen to young cats, especially the ones that truly believe that they have talent and want to showcase it.”

Read More: KRS-One Teams With Slick Rick & Big Daddy Kane For Hip Hop Alliance Video

Legacy

Besides the widespread critical acclaim that was, and is still attached to the album, Long Live the Kane was also a commercial success. The album was certified gold for shipments of over 500,000 copies. Big Daddy Kane further elevated his influence through his high-energy live performances. His shows were packed with lots of theatrics, fashionable moments, and choreography. However, it has always been more than selling out shows and shipping hundreds of thousands of albums. After all, his emergence came at a time when musical artists were focused on creating classic masterpieces.

Despite his own commercial success, Big Daddy Kane also spoke with HotNewHipHop about never letting numbers or charts define his artistry, whether then or now. “That’s the mindset of a pop artist,” he said. “You know, I mean, that’s what matters in popular music. You know, not how great the person is singing, not how dope the lyrics are. None of that stuff. It’s just how popular the song is.”

Big Daddy Kane remains one of Hip Hop’s most influential rappers from its Golden Era. His music and lyrics have been widely sampled by many artists, including: The Notorious B.I.G., the Beastie Boys, and more. Long Live the Kane successfully locked in Big Daddy Kane and his reputation for the rest of time. An impressive legacy act, Big Daddy Kane continues to show love to those who emerged after him.

Read More: Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One Trade Hits On Star-Studded “Verzuz”

[via]