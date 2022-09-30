big daddy kane
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rap Legend Worth?Delve into the legendary career of Big Daddy Kane, from pioneering hip-hop's golden age to his lasting impact on the genre and culture.By Rain Adams
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Approves Of Jay-Z's Birthday As A National HolidayMany would argue that Dark Gable deserves the accolade before Hov, but then again, B.D.K. paved the way for Jay's even larger success story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlack Thought Reveals His Top Five Favorite MCsAccording to Black Thought, his top five "has always revolved around [his] foundation."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBenny The Butcher Discusses What Big Daddy Kane Cosign Means To HimKane's support let Benny know he's one of the best lyricists around.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBig Daddy Kane's Debut "Long Live The Kane" Turns 35A lyrical champion of wordplay and the not-so-humble brags.By Demi Phillips
- MusicKendrick Lamar & J. Cole Praised By Big Daddy Kane For Being "True To Lyricism"The legendary Brooklyn MC also shouted out some members of Griselda.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFat Joe Says Big Daddy Kane Cut Him Off From Biggie & Tupac CypherIn retrospect, Fat Joe thinks Big Daddy Kane saved him from rapping "some bullsh*t." By Aron A.
- MusicIce-T Stopped Making Solo Records Because Rap Became "Goofy"He added that "the kids started looking weird" and Hip Hop evolved "into something [he] wasn't comfortable with."By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Calls J. Cole His "Hero," Praises Migos, Rapsody, & MoreThe Rap pioneer explained why he's such a fan of the Migos and their delivery.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesKool G Rap Drops "Last Of A Dying Breed" Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & MoreThe 11-track project follows singles like "Born Hustler" and "Scared Money."By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesBusta Rhymes Comes Through With "The Fuse Is Lit"Listen to Busta Rhymes' new EP, "The Fuse Is Lit," ft. Skillibeng, Conway & more. By Aron A.
- MixtapesProdigy's First Posthumous Album "The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine"Prodigy's "The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine" includes appearances from Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, Faith Evans & more. By Aron A.