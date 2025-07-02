Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One & Kool G Rap Might Form Supergroup

If this rumor turns out to be true, then GOAT contenders Kool G Rap, Rakim, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane might revitalize their careers.

For the younger hip-hop fans out there, you might not be aware of the reverence with which the culture holds Rakim, KRS-One, Kool G Rap, and Big Daddy Kane in their community. These are some of the earliest GOAT contenders and the foundations of the genre today, and according to a new rumor, they might extend and revitalize that legacy very soon.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, a "high-flying bird" told the outlet that the four MCs might form a supergroup tentatively called Mt. Rushmore. Allegedly close sources to its development suggested to the publication that its formation is supposedly "getting finalized" with a locked-in budget. Presumably, this relates to a joint album celebrating the supergroup or other big moves, releases, and endeavors.

However, the catch of these legendary rappers allegedly teaming up is that one of them (identity undisclosed) still hasn't fully bought into the idea. We will see if that changes, and if this supergroup will even pan out to be a reality.

What's more is that Slick Rick is also a part of these rumors, as he might allegedly make an appearance on at least one track with the rest of the rumored Mt. Rushmore. Perhaps he could replace the on-the-fence member if that doesn't pan out.

What Is A Supergroup?

Apparently, this rumor already has financial backing behind it, so it might not be the examples of wishful thinking we usually see from these hypothetical link-ups. For those unaware, a "supergroup" refers to a team-up of established solo artists or successful members of other collectives. But no official details about Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, and KRS-One's rumored Voltron fuse exist at press time. These include an official group name, release date, label, et cetera.

Still, the legacy of these legends will continue to define and push hip-hop forward whether or not Mt. Rushmore materializes. All we can hope for is that, if it happens, all generations of the culture can come together to celebrate such a momentous occasion.

These artists continue to put in work, so the possibility of a comeback never escaped question. But what they could achieve collectively might exceed to the sum of their parts to staggering degrees. So take all of this with a grain of salt. But the excitement is in the air.

