supergroup
- MusicTank Touches On TGT Fallout With Tyrese: "He Was Doing Too Much"The R&B singer also revealed why he believes TGT hasn't pushed forward. "Nobody feels like they have to inconvenience themselves," he says.By Erika Marie
- MusicLloyd Banks, Vado, & Dave East Form New Rap SupergroupLloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East are teaming up to create a new supergroup, called The Council.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz, Future & Mike Will Made-It Tease Supergroup, Ask Fans For Name IdeasForget the name, just give us the music. By Noah C
- GramNicki Minaj Wants To Start Supergroup With Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Adele & MoreChoose your fighters!By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname, Saba & Smino Tease New Music As Supergroup, Ghetto SageOur prayers have been answered. By Noah C
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces Beast Coast Album Is Officially DoneBeast Coast, consisting of Joey Bada$$, members of Pro Era, Underachievers, and Flatbush Zombie, have completed their long-awaited joint project.By Aron A.
- MixtapesLabrinth, Diplo & Sia Finally Drop Off Official "LSD" AlbumLSD delivers on their official debut.By Milca P.
- MusicGucci Mane, Lil Pump, & Smokepurpp's "Gucci Gang" Has Grand AspirationsThe gang's all here. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSmokepurpp Confirms Coachella's Gucci Gang Is Him, Lil Pump & Gucci ManeHe also crowned Gucci Gang as the "new Beatles."By Alex Zidel
- SongsDiplo, Sia & Labrinth Come Together As LSD On "Mountains"LSD continues to fill its arsenal.By Milca P.
- MusicBlack Thought, Phonte, & Rhymefest Are Forming A Lyrical TrifectaThe bars will flow. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDru Hill Announces New Album With Additional Members: "RnB Is No Longer Dead"A supergroup is formed for their upcoming album.By Zaynab
- MusicDiplo, Sia & Labrinth Tease New "Thunderclouds" CollaborationThe full track arrives in three days.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNipsey Hussle Teases Supergroup with YG and Dom KennedyIs this happening?By Milca P.
- ReviewsWith Lil Wayne & T-Pain’s “T-Wayne," Rap History's Lost Page Is Taped Back In PlaceThough incomplete, the T-Wayne project is a necessary reference point for an influential time in both artists' careers.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPublic Enemy, Rage Against the Machine, & Cypress Hill Members Reportedly Forming SupergroupThe supergroup is called Prophets of Rage.By Danny Schwartz