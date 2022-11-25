kool g rap
- MusicKool G Rap Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperUncover Kool G Rap's net worth in 2024. Delve into the rapper's rise to a fortune through music, acting, and philanthropyBy Jake Skudder
- MusicBlack Thought Reveals His Top Five Favorite MCsAccording to Black Thought, his top five "has always revolved around [his] foundation."By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesKool G Rap Drops "Last Of A Dying Breed" Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & MoreThe 11-track project follows singles like "Born Hustler" and "Scared Money."By Isaac Fontes
- SongsKool G Rap Links With AZ & 38 Spesh For "Born Hustler" Single From Upcoming AlbumKool's "Last Of A Dying Breed" album will be here in early December.By Hayley Hynes