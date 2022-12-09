Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed.

The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop.

The album chiefly boasts features from a large list of guests including fellow former Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane, Grandmaster Caz, 38 Spesh and more.

Kool G Rap was previously a key figure in the golden age of hip-hop throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Through his monumental work with DJ Polo, the duo released three classic albums together. The first of which was 1989’s Road To The Riches.

Following that, the next phase of his career came in the form of his work as a member of the Juice Crew. His unique flows and style of rapping remained at the forefront.

Beginning in 1995, Kool G Rap began to embark on a solo career and has refused to slow down ever since.

Previously released tracks include “Fly Till I Die,” “Critical,” “Scared Money” and “Born Hustler.”

On the latter, the New York native boasts, “When I asked for help, they ain’t help with shit / Got on my own two feet, been selfish since.” Through his lyrics, Kool makes it undeniably clear that he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Finally, make sure to stream Kool G Rap’s Last Of A Dying Breed on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterwards, comment below your top three songs.

Last Of A Dying Breed Tracklist: