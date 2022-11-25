December is bound to be a big month for hip-hop heads. The year will be closing out with new albums from Mount Westmore, Metro Boomin, Juelz Santana, and A Boogie Wit da Hoogie, just to name a few. Another highly anticipated release coming our way before the end of 2022 is Kool G Rap’s Last Of A Dying Breed.

The project is due out on the 9th of December. Ahead of that, the Queens native is showing out on his “Born Hustler” single. The new track finds Kool linking up with AZ and 38 Spesh to set the tone for what’s to come.

Other artists who assist the 54-year-old on his latest endeavour include Sean Price, NEMS, Vado, Royal Flush, and Big Daddy Kane. As for production, Domingo came through for Kool G and his collaborators.

Also known as the godfather of Mafioso rap, the “Fast Life” artist broke out in the late ’80s and early ’90s working in a duo with DJ Polo. The two released a string of undisputed classics, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990), and Live and Let Die (1992).

At the same time, the two artists were making waves as members of Juice Crew. Others in the famous group were DJ Marley Marl, Masta Ace, and Roxanne Shante.

By the mid-’90s, Kool G was ready to embark on a solo career. He made his debut in ’95 with 4, 5, 6, and in 1998 he later followed it up with Roots of Evil. In 2002 he unleashed The Giancana Story, and since then, we’ve received spottier –though still impressive – releases.

Finally, check out “Born Hustler” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, make sure to share your thoughts on the new song in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I asked for help, they ain’t help with shit

Got on my own two feet, been selfish since

I say to mother load, “Where your mail get sent?”

House full of hoes, like