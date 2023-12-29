Black Thought Reveals His Top Five Favorite MCs

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Black Thought revealed a list of his top five favorite MCs. Aside from the list of artists, the Roots performer also shared a theory that each of them represents one of his "primary colors." According to him, his list of favorite artists "has always revolved around [his] foundation," so there's a great deal of meaning behind it.

First up on his list is Kool G Rap, who he commends for his “expansive vocabulary and "the breadth of knowledge that he was able to incorporate into his storytelling.” According to Black Thought, his work is "timeless," and he could listen to him on repeat "forever." Next up is Big Daddy Kane, who he says he chose for “some of the same reasons.” He claims the artist "was far more stylistic than technical, or just as stylistic as he was technical," dubbing him a "smooth operator."

Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, And More Among Black Thought's Top Five

That brought him to his third pick, Rakim. “What both Kane and G Rap, and also Rakim, brought to the table was a different cadence that we hadn’t heard before — that Shakespearean type ‘to be or not to be’ style … They all incorporated that Shakespearean thing, but in a different way," he added. Proceeding with his list, Black Thought also named Chuck D of Public Enemy, who he praised for his activism and "brave" stylistic choices. Last up is LL Cool J, who he's toured with over the year. “He was so influential to me as a young person because I saw myself in him; we were so close in age,” he described.

“LL was the royal chief rocker but he was 16 years old, and he moved like a seasoned veteran," he also noted. “And that’s something that, even having toured with him this summer, is authentic. That’s just who he is. He’s a class act." What do you think of Black Thought's top five favorite MCs? Who's in your top five? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

